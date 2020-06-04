302 Shelmar Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking

Beautifully updated home in the much desired HEB school district. Recently updated with new floors, granite countertops, and barn door on first floor study-den. Owner’s pride shows throughout this home. Other Updates include high-quality windows and sliding glass door, tankless water heater, 2 AC units and ductwork, sprinklers, electric brought up to code, hardy board installed on exterior and much more. Close to shopping, dog park, walking trails, entertainment and highways. First floor is ADA compliant. Great home to entertain inside and outside in this beautifully landscaped paradise.