302 Shelmar Drive
Last updated March 14 2020 at 2:28 AM

302 Shelmar Drive

302 Shelmar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

302 Shelmar Drive, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
Beautifully updated home in the much desired HEB school district. Recently updated with new floors, granite countertops, and barn door on first floor study-den. Owner’s pride shows throughout this home. Other Updates include high-quality windows and sliding glass door, tankless water heater, 2 AC units and ductwork, sprinklers, electric brought up to code, hardy board installed on exterior and much more. Close to shopping, dog park, walking trails, entertainment and highways. First floor is ADA compliant. Great home to entertain inside and outside in this beautifully landscaped paradise.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 Shelmar Drive have any available units?
302 Shelmar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 302 Shelmar Drive have?
Some of 302 Shelmar Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 Shelmar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
302 Shelmar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 Shelmar Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 302 Shelmar Drive is pet friendly.
Does 302 Shelmar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 302 Shelmar Drive offers parking.
Does 302 Shelmar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 Shelmar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 Shelmar Drive have a pool?
No, 302 Shelmar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 302 Shelmar Drive have accessible units?
No, 302 Shelmar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 302 Shelmar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 302 Shelmar Drive has units with dishwashers.

