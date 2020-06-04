All apartments in Euless
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

302 Salsbury Dr

302 Salsbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

302 Salsbury Drive, Euless, TX 76040

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
302 Salsbury Dr Available 04/19/19 "Euless Texas Homes for Rent" HEB ISD - Don't miss out on this beautiful 3/2/2 in the sought out HEB Area! Open concept with kitchen island, black appliances, built-in microwave, breakfast bar and walk-in pantry. Ceramic tile throughout. Formal Dining, Split Master bedroom with separate vanities, garden tub, shower and walk-in closet. Gas fireplace. Lots of storage & covered patio. No neighbors behind offers lots of privacy. HEB ISD. Easy access to 121 & 183.

www.fortworthpropertymanagement.com

UTILITY & MAINTENANCE PROGRAM:
With this new program, we will mail you the exact filters you need for your HVAC system every 30 days. Quality filters that are the right size for your home are sent directly to you at the right time. This will help you save 5-15% off of your heating and cooling bill, help your unit run more efficiently, and create a healthier living environment. All you have to do is install the filters within two (2) days of receipt. If, for some reason, you can't, then please let us know and we'll show you how.

This program costs you $20 per month which is paid as part of your monthly rent. While we have language in the lease to cover this, we wanted to make sure you are aware of the program ahead of time and fully understand why we've made this part of our agreement.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2439857)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 Salsbury Dr have any available units?
302 Salsbury Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 302 Salsbury Dr have?
Some of 302 Salsbury Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 Salsbury Dr currently offering any rent specials?
302 Salsbury Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 Salsbury Dr pet-friendly?
No, 302 Salsbury Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 302 Salsbury Dr offer parking?
No, 302 Salsbury Dr does not offer parking.
Does 302 Salsbury Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 Salsbury Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 Salsbury Dr have a pool?
No, 302 Salsbury Dr does not have a pool.
Does 302 Salsbury Dr have accessible units?
No, 302 Salsbury Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 302 Salsbury Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 Salsbury Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

