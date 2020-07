Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Recently remodeled home. Completely updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and wine cooler! Refrigerator included. Located in the heart of Mid Cities. Highways 121,360 and 183 all within a few miles. Large yard with pool! Great space for kids and entertaining family and friends. Local North Euless schools are rated very high.



Call (469) 518-0500 for showing information.



To apply, please visit our website at:

www.AmericanRealPM.com