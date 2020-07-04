All apartments in Euless
3008 Timothy Lane

3008 Timothy Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3008 Timothy Lane, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two Bedroom 1.5 Bath Duplex Unit in Euless - Nice 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath duplex unit in great location. Vinyl hardwood look flooring throughout common areas. Carpet in bedrooms only. Wood burning brick fireplace with vaulted ceilings. Open concept. Full size utility closet. Tenant to bring own refrigerator. Proof of renter's insurance required. One small pet considered on case by case with an additional monthly pet fee and pet deposit - no aggressive breeds. $40 non-refundable app fee per adult. Will need copy of DL and 2 month proof of income with each submitted app.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

