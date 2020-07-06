All apartments in Euless
3008 Raider Court
3008 Raider Court

3008 Raider Court · No Longer Available
Location

3008 Raider Court, Euless, TX 76040

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/751824e0ba ----
Nice 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex with brand new flooring and fresh paint located in a cul-de-sac. To schedule a viewing, please visit www.allcountygroup.com under Available Rentals and choose the green Schedule a Showing button on the property you would like to see. Call All County Office (817) 567-2500.

Security Deposit: $1,000.00

Pet Fee: $300 NRF pet fee for the first pet, and $150.00 NRF for the 2nd due at lease signing. $25 monthly pet fee per animal.

Admin. Fee: $300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3008 Raider Court have any available units?
3008 Raider Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 3008 Raider Court have?
Some of 3008 Raider Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3008 Raider Court currently offering any rent specials?
3008 Raider Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3008 Raider Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3008 Raider Court is pet friendly.
Does 3008 Raider Court offer parking?
Yes, 3008 Raider Court offers parking.
Does 3008 Raider Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3008 Raider Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3008 Raider Court have a pool?
No, 3008 Raider Court does not have a pool.
Does 3008 Raider Court have accessible units?
No, 3008 Raider Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3008 Raider Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3008 Raider Court does not have units with dishwashers.

