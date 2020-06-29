All apartments in Euless
Last updated July 10 2019 at 9:26 AM

3008 Clover Lane

3008 Clover Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3008 Clover Lane, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very bright and clean. Laminate floor throughout. Tile floor in kitchen and bath. Great floor plan with Jack & Jill bathrooms. Quiet neighborhood. Small storage shed in private backyard. Located in GCISD. Close to freeways and shopping. Pet to be approved by owner. Each applicant older than 18 yrs pays $40 non-refundable application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 600
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3008 Clover Lane have any available units?
3008 Clover Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 3008 Clover Lane have?
Some of 3008 Clover Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3008 Clover Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3008 Clover Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3008 Clover Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3008 Clover Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3008 Clover Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3008 Clover Lane offers parking.
Does 3008 Clover Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3008 Clover Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3008 Clover Lane have a pool?
No, 3008 Clover Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3008 Clover Lane have accessible units?
No, 3008 Clover Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3008 Clover Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3008 Clover Lane has units with dishwashers.

