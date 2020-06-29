3008 Clover Lane

Very bright and clean. Laminate floor throughout. Tile floor in kitchen and bath. Great floor plan with Jack & Jill bathrooms. Quiet neighborhood. Small storage shed in private backyard. Located in GCISD. Close to freeways and shopping. Pet to be approved by owner. Each applicant older than 18 yrs pays $40 non-refundable application fee.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 600
Parking Details: Covered lot.
