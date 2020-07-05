2931 Northrope Street

Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully crafted 3-2 home in the Euless area!! Exterior offers a decent sized front yard and a good sized paved backyard, with a covered parking area.The homes interior offers a big combined living and dining area with hard floors. The master bedroom offers plenty of space with a master bathroom that has plenty of counter space and a combined shower and tub. Both bedrooms are located in the front of the home and also offer plenty of space. The home is located close to plenty of shopping, schools, and park!! located close to highway 360, highway 121 and highway 183