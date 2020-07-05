All apartments in Euless
Find more places like 2931 Northrope Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Euless, TX
/
2931 Northrope Street
Last updated July 3 2019 at 5:28 PM

2931 Northrope Street

2931 Northrope Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Euless
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2931 Northrope Street, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully crafted 3-2 home in the Euless area!! Exterior offers a decent sized front yard and a good sized paved backyard, with a covered parking area.The homes interior offers a big combined living and dining area with hard floors. The master bedroom offers plenty of space with a master bathroom that has plenty of counter space and a combined shower and tub. Both bedrooms are located in the front of the home and also offer plenty of space. The home is located close to plenty of shopping, schools, and park!! located close to highway 360, highway 121 and highway 183

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2931 Northrope Street have any available units?
2931 Northrope Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
Is 2931 Northrope Street currently offering any rent specials?
2931 Northrope Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2931 Northrope Street pet-friendly?
No, 2931 Northrope Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 2931 Northrope Street offer parking?
Yes, 2931 Northrope Street offers parking.
Does 2931 Northrope Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2931 Northrope Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2931 Northrope Street have a pool?
No, 2931 Northrope Street does not have a pool.
Does 2931 Northrope Street have accessible units?
No, 2931 Northrope Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2931 Northrope Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2931 Northrope Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2931 Northrope Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2931 Northrope Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reagan at Bear Creek
2001 TX-360 S
Euless, TX 76039
The Domain at Founders Parc
880 W Euless Blvd
Euless, TX 76040
Mandolin Apartment Homes
2525 TX 360
Euless, TX 76039
Woodchase Apartments
1000 E Ash Ln
Euless, TX 76039
Bear Creek at Harwood
1130 Bear Creek Pkwy
Euless, TX 76039
Villas de Serenada
301 Fair Oaks Blvd
Euless, TX 76039
Kensington by the Vineyard
2400 State Highway 121
Euless, TX 76039
Oak Park by ARIUM
1350 N Main St
Euless, TX 76039

Similar Pages

Euless 1 BedroomsEuless 2 Bedrooms
Euless 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEuless Dog Friendly Apartments
Euless Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Villages Of Bear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary