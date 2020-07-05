2813 Roxboro Road

Amenities

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 story duplex in Euless features an updated kitchen with quartz countertops and new appliances, original hardwood flooring in the living room, dining room and master bedroom, a wood burning fireplace and vaulted ceilings. The downstairs bathroom is attached to the master bedroom and features dual vanities. The 2 guest bedrooms and 2nd bathroom are upstairs. The upstairs of the unit features new carpet and has a landing area that overlooks the downstairs entryway and living room. The home has a small fenced in backyard, 2 car carport and storage shed. The home is in the Grapevine-Colleyville ISD and is close to shopping. 1 pet allowed, 40 pounds or smaller, $400 pet deposit.

