All apartments in Euless
Find more places like 2813 Roxboro Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Euless, TX
/
2813 Roxboro Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2813 Roxboro Road

2813 Roxboro Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Euless
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2813 Roxboro Road, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 story duplex in Euless features an updated kitchen with quartz countertops and new appliances, original hardwood flooring in the living room, dining room and master bedroom, a wood burning fireplace and vaulted ceilings. The downstairs bathroom is attached to the master bedroom and features dual vanities. The 2 guest bedrooms and 2nd bathroom are upstairs. The upstairs of the unit features new carpet and has a landing area that overlooks the downstairs entryway and living room. The home has a small fenced in backyard, 2 car carport and storage shed. The home is in the Grapevine-Colleyville ISD and is close to shopping. 1 pet allowed, 40 pounds or smaller, $400 pet deposit.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2813 Roxboro Road have any available units?
2813 Roxboro Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 2813 Roxboro Road have?
Some of 2813 Roxboro Road's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2813 Roxboro Road currently offering any rent specials?
2813 Roxboro Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2813 Roxboro Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2813 Roxboro Road is pet friendly.
Does 2813 Roxboro Road offer parking?
Yes, 2813 Roxboro Road offers parking.
Does 2813 Roxboro Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2813 Roxboro Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2813 Roxboro Road have a pool?
No, 2813 Roxboro Road does not have a pool.
Does 2813 Roxboro Road have accessible units?
No, 2813 Roxboro Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2813 Roxboro Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2813 Roxboro Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palisades at Bear Creek Apartment Homes
200 West Bear Creek Dr
Euless, TX 76039
Overlook at Bear Creek
800 E Ash Ln
Euless, TX 76039
The Arbors of Euless Apartments
1002 Fuller Wiser Rd
Euless, TX 76039
The Franciscan at Bear Creek
1600 Village Dr
Euless, TX 76039
Mandolin Apartment Homes
2525 TX 360
Euless, TX 76039
The Manchester
100 Manchester Dr
Euless, TX 76039
Avenue900
900 Grange Hall Rd
Euless, TX 76039
Kensington by the Vineyard
2400 State Highway 121
Euless, TX 76039

Similar Pages

Euless 1 BedroomsEuless 2 Bedrooms
Euless 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEuless Dog Friendly Apartments
Euless Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Villages Of Bear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary