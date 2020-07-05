All apartments in Euless
2501 Kodiak Circle
Last updated July 30 2019 at 2:52 AM

2501 Kodiak Circle

2501 Kodiak Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2501 Kodiak Circle, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
playground
volleyball court
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
playground
volleyball court
Gated community!Super clean home with Colleyville-Grapevine ISD schools!2 BR 2 BA w large upstairs room, third bedroom or game room or study. Eat in kitchen open to living room. High ceilings throughout, with an electric start fireplace in the living room for cozy evenings.Covered patio for relaxing. Lovely small garden and grass means super low maintenance. Community features beautiful walking trails and green space! Directly across from Bob Eden park with playground, fields, sand volleyball, walking and biking trails. Super close to 121 and 360 makes for an easy commute to anywhere in DFW!EXCELLENT shopping and dining SUPER close,Dave and Busters,Rosa's,Total Wine,Glade Parks shopping and MUCH MORE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2501 Kodiak Circle have any available units?
2501 Kodiak Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 2501 Kodiak Circle have?
Some of 2501 Kodiak Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2501 Kodiak Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2501 Kodiak Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 Kodiak Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2501 Kodiak Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 2501 Kodiak Circle offer parking?
No, 2501 Kodiak Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2501 Kodiak Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2501 Kodiak Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 Kodiak Circle have a pool?
No, 2501 Kodiak Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2501 Kodiak Circle have accessible units?
No, 2501 Kodiak Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 Kodiak Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2501 Kodiak Circle has units with dishwashers.

