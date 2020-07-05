210 Lark Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated fireplace microwave

NO SHOWINGS UNTIL FRIDAY 9-28-2018 Must see this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with updated nice wood flooring. Family room with built ins and wet bar. All bedrooms up stairs. Pass thru bar from kitchen to formal dining area. Large kitchen plenty of cabinet & counter space. Featuring a window seat in the breakfast area. Very spacious master bath with over sized jetted tub; separate shower & dual sinks. Extra parking in rear with large open patio