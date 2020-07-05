210 Lark Lane

NO SHOWINGS UNTIL FRIDAY 9-28-2018 Must see this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with updated nice wood flooring. Family room with built ins and wet bar. All bedrooms up stairs. Pass thru bar from kitchen to formal dining area. Large kitchen plenty of cabinet & counter space. Featuring a window seat in the breakfast area. Very spacious master bath with over sized jetted tub; separate shower & dual sinks. Extra parking in rear with large open patio
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
