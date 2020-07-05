All apartments in Euless
210 E Denton Drive
Last updated February 11 2020 at 12:12 PM

210 E Denton Drive

210 East Denton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

210 East Denton Drive, Euless, TX 76039
Woodcreek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Well maintained, light and bright 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex in Euless. Property features ceramic tile flooring and neutral paint throughout, open concept kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast bar, pantry closet, corner wood-burning fireplace. Conveniently located near DFW Airport. Tenant to provide their own refrigerator. Full size utility closet. Proof of renters insurance required. No Pets accepted. $40 non-refundable app fee per adult. Will need copy of DL and last 2 months proof of income with each submitted application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 E Denton Drive have any available units?
210 E Denton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 E Denton Drive have?
Some of 210 E Denton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 E Denton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
210 E Denton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 E Denton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 210 E Denton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 210 E Denton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 210 E Denton Drive offers parking.
Does 210 E Denton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 E Denton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 E Denton Drive have a pool?
No, 210 E Denton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 210 E Denton Drive have accessible units?
No, 210 E Denton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 210 E Denton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 E Denton Drive has units with dishwashers.

