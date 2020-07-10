All apartments in Euless
Euless, TX
206 E Denton Drive
206 E Denton Drive

206 East Denton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

206 East Denton Drive, Euless, TX 76039
Woodcreek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Move in ready 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex in Euless. Property features ceramic tile flooring throughout common areas and carpeting in bedrooms only. Freshly painted. Washer-Dyer connections just off kitchen area. Kitchen panty. Vaulted ceilings. HEB ISD. Conveniently located near DFW Airport. Pet considered on case by case with an additional monthly pet fee and pet deposit - no aggressive breeds. $40 non-refundable app fee per adult. Will need copy of DL and 2 month proof of income with each submitted app. Video walk-through available at www.keypropmgt.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 E Denton Drive have any available units?
206 E Denton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 206 E Denton Drive have?
Some of 206 E Denton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 E Denton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
206 E Denton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 E Denton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 206 E Denton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 206 E Denton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 206 E Denton Drive offers parking.
Does 206 E Denton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 E Denton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 E Denton Drive have a pool?
No, 206 E Denton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 206 E Denton Drive have accessible units?
No, 206 E Denton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 206 E Denton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 E Denton Drive has units with dishwashers.

