206 E Denton Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Move in ready 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex in Euless. Property features ceramic tile flooring throughout common areas and carpeting in bedrooms only. Freshly painted. Washer-Dyer connections just off kitchen area. Kitchen panty. Vaulted ceilings. HEB ISD. Conveniently located near DFW Airport. Pet considered on case by case with an additional monthly pet fee and pet deposit - no aggressive breeds. $40 non-refundable app fee per adult. Will need copy of DL and 2 month proof of income with each submitted app. Video walk-through available at www.keypropmgt.com