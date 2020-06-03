1900 Mary Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Completely Updated Home is Move in Ready! 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath, 2 Car Oversized Garage, large open living area, kitchen has stainless steel appliances, white shaker cabinets, granite countertops, newer AC Unit, newer windows for energy efficiency, wide-plank ceramic tile throughout the house, sliding patio door leading to large fenced backyard and newly added deck and gazebo that’s perfect for fall evenings, master suite bath has step down shower and walk-in closet. 4th Bedroom could double as office or game room.