All apartments in Euless
Find more places like 1900 Mary Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Euless, TX
/
1900 Mary Drive
Last updated September 24 2019 at 7:13 PM

1900 Mary Drive

1900 Mary Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Euless
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1900 Mary Drive, Euless, TX 76040

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Completely Updated Home is Move in Ready! 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath, 2 Car Oversized Garage, large open living area, kitchen has stainless steel appliances, white shaker cabinets, granite countertops, newer AC Unit, newer windows for energy efficiency, wide-plank ceramic tile throughout the house, sliding patio door leading to large fenced backyard and newly added deck and gazebo that’s perfect for fall evenings, master suite bath has step down shower and walk-in closet. 4th Bedroom could double as office or game room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1900 Mary Drive have any available units?
1900 Mary Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 1900 Mary Drive have?
Some of 1900 Mary Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1900 Mary Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1900 Mary Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 Mary Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1900 Mary Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 1900 Mary Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1900 Mary Drive offers parking.
Does 1900 Mary Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1900 Mary Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 Mary Drive have a pool?
No, 1900 Mary Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1900 Mary Drive have accessible units?
No, 1900 Mary Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 Mary Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1900 Mary Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palisades at Bear Creek Apartment Homes
200 West Bear Creek Dr
Euless, TX 76039
The Franciscan at Bear Creek
1600 Village Dr
Euless, TX 76039
Mandolin Apartment Homes
2525 TX 360
Euless, TX 76039
Village Green of Bear Creek
1800 Fuller Wiser Rd
Euless, TX 76039
Bear Creek at Harwood
1130 Bear Creek Pkwy
Euless, TX 76039
Bear Creek Apartments
605 Del Paso St
Euless, TX 76040
Kensington by the Vineyard
2400 State Highway 121
Euless, TX 76039
Bexley Landing
901 Grange Hall Road
Euless, TX 76039

Similar Pages

Euless 1 BedroomsEuless 2 Bedrooms
Euless 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEuless Dog Friendly Apartments
Euless Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Villages Of Bear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary