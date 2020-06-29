All apartments in Euless
1809 Mary Drive

1809 Mary Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1809 Mary Drive, Euless, TX 76040

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Make ready in progress. Spacious, clean and well maintained home with open floor plan. Large living and dining areas, ceramic tile in kitchen and baths. 2 tone paint, getting new ceiling fans in bedrooms and new 2 inch blinds in living area. Gas cooktop, built in oven, corner fireplace and decorative uplighting in master bed. Quiet neighborhood, yet convenient to major roads. Outside pets only! $500 Non refundable pet deposit. Lease must start within 2 weeks of approval. Room sizes are approximate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1809 Mary Drive have any available units?
1809 Mary Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 1809 Mary Drive have?
Some of 1809 Mary Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1809 Mary Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1809 Mary Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1809 Mary Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1809 Mary Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1809 Mary Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1809 Mary Drive offers parking.
Does 1809 Mary Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1809 Mary Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1809 Mary Drive have a pool?
No, 1809 Mary Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1809 Mary Drive have accessible units?
No, 1809 Mary Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1809 Mary Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1809 Mary Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

