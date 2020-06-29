1809 Mary Drive

Amenities
Make ready in progress. Spacious, clean and well maintained home with open floor plan. Large living and dining areas, ceramic tile in kitchen and baths. 2 tone paint, getting new ceiling fans in bedrooms and new 2 inch blinds in living area. Gas cooktop, built in oven, corner fireplace and decorative uplighting in master bed. Quiet neighborhood, yet convenient to major roads. Outside pets only! $500 Non refundable pet deposit. Lease must start within 2 weeks of approval. Room sizes are approximate.