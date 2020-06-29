1809 Mary Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Make ready in progress. Spacious, clean and well maintained home with open floor plan. Large living and dining areas, ceramic tile in kitchen and baths. 2 tone paint, getting new ceiling fans in bedrooms and new 2 inch blinds in living area. Gas cooktop, built in oven, corner fireplace and decorative uplighting in master bed. Quiet neighborhood, yet convenient to major roads. Outside pets only! $500 Non refundable pet deposit. Lease must start within 2 weeks of approval. Room sizes are approximate.