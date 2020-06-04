1714 Red Bud Lane

Amenities

Very efficiently designed 2-bedroom, 2-bath, 2-car garage townhome. Conveniently located near highways, shopping, restaurants and schools. Spacious kitchen with built-in microwave and all appliances, plus a breakfast area and washer & dryer closet. One end of living room can be used as a formal dining room. Split bedrooms, each with their own bath. Nice-sized fenced backyard. HOA dues are paid by owner, and the key for the community pool is included. Washer, dryer & refrigerator are included as well.

Landlord prefers one small dog under 25 pounds and over two years of age. No cats, please.

Owner prefers a two-year lease.