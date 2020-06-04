All apartments in Euless
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:21 AM

1714 Red Bud Lane

1714 Redbud Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1714 Redbud Lane, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Very efficiently designed 2-bedroom, 2-bath, 2-car garage townhome. Conveniently located near highways, shopping, restaurants and schools. Spacious kitchen with built-in microwave and all appliances, plus a breakfast area and washer & dryer closet. One end of living room can be used as a formal dining room. Split bedrooms, each with their own bath. Nice-sized fenced backyard. HOA dues are paid by owner, and the key for the community pool is included. Washer, dryer & refrigerator are included as well.
Landlord prefers one small dog under 25 pounds and over two years of age. No cats, please.
Owner prefers a two-year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1714 Red Bud Lane have any available units?
1714 Red Bud Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 1714 Red Bud Lane have?
Some of 1714 Red Bud Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1714 Red Bud Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1714 Red Bud Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1714 Red Bud Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1714 Red Bud Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1714 Red Bud Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1714 Red Bud Lane offers parking.
Does 1714 Red Bud Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1714 Red Bud Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1714 Red Bud Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1714 Red Bud Lane has a pool.
Does 1714 Red Bud Lane have accessible units?
No, 1714 Red Bud Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1714 Red Bud Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1714 Red Bud Lane has units with dishwashers.

