Last updated July 2 2019 at 11:52 AM

165 Merlin Way

165 Merlin Way · No Longer Available
Location

165 Merlin Way, Euless, TX 76039
Mc Cormick Farm

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/926731?source=marketing

Fantastic townhome in Grapevine/Colleyville ISD! Granite countertops in kitchen and all baths. Vinyl wood floor planks throughout. Access to community pool included. Adjacent to City of Euless paved trail system. WATER, SEWER, TRASH AND FRONT YARD MAINTENANCE ALL INCLUDED!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 Merlin Way have any available units?
165 Merlin Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 165 Merlin Way have?
Some of 165 Merlin Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 165 Merlin Way currently offering any rent specials?
165 Merlin Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 Merlin Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 165 Merlin Way is pet friendly.
Does 165 Merlin Way offer parking?
No, 165 Merlin Way does not offer parking.
Does 165 Merlin Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 165 Merlin Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 Merlin Way have a pool?
Yes, 165 Merlin Way has a pool.
Does 165 Merlin Way have accessible units?
No, 165 Merlin Way does not have accessible units.
Does 165 Merlin Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 165 Merlin Way does not have units with dishwashers.

