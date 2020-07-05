165 Merlin Way

Amenities
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/926731?source=marketing
Fantastic townhome in Grapevine/Colleyville ISD! Granite countertops in kitchen and all baths. Vinyl wood floor planks throughout. Access to community pool included. Adjacent to City of Euless paved trail system. WATER, SEWER, TRASH AND FRONT YARD MAINTENANCE ALL INCLUDED!
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.