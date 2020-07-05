All apartments in Euless
Find more places like 1606 Oak Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Euless, TX
/
1606 Oak Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1606 Oak Lane

1606 Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Euless
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1606 Oak Lane, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Enjoy the quiet and tranquility of a property built in 1958 and 2.5 acres, and lots of original wood in paneling, ceiling beams and built ins. Kitchen has lots of brick accents, good storage. Three bedrooms, including master, plus 2 baths at one end of house, 4th bedroom over garage conversion. Garage converted to study with built ins. Small area behind garage door for storage. Tenant responsible for all maintenance, including mowing around house and watering foundation. No garage or covered space for parking. One Horse permitted. Call for dog or cat restrictions. Ready for immediate occupancy. 12 month lease minimum. Property is NOT for sale, kindly do not call and ask agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1606 Oak Lane have any available units?
1606 Oak Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 1606 Oak Lane have?
Some of 1606 Oak Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1606 Oak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1606 Oak Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1606 Oak Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1606 Oak Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1606 Oak Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1606 Oak Lane offers parking.
Does 1606 Oak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1606 Oak Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1606 Oak Lane have a pool?
No, 1606 Oak Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1606 Oak Lane have accessible units?
No, 1606 Oak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1606 Oak Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1606 Oak Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Franciscan at Bear Creek
1600 Village Dr
Euless, TX 76039
Trinity Union
2100 Heritage Ave
Euless, TX 76039
Mandolin Apartment Homes
2525 TX 360
Euless, TX 76039
Monticello by the Vineyard
2500 State Highway 121
Euless, TX 76039
The Manchester
100 Manchester Dr
Euless, TX 76039
Villas de Serenada
301 Fair Oaks Blvd
Euless, TX 76039
Kensington by the Vineyard
2400 State Highway 121
Euless, TX 76039
Bexley Landing
901 Grange Hall Road
Euless, TX 76039

Similar Pages

Euless 1 BedroomsEuless 2 Bedrooms
Euless 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEuless Dog Friendly Apartments
Euless Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Villages Of Bear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary