1606 Oak Lane

Amenities

Enjoy the quiet and tranquility of a property built in 1958 and 2.5 acres, and lots of original wood in paneling, ceiling beams and built ins. Kitchen has lots of brick accents, good storage. Three bedrooms, including master, plus 2 baths at one end of house, 4th bedroom over garage conversion. Garage converted to study with built ins. Small area behind garage door for storage. Tenant responsible for all maintenance, including mowing around house and watering foundation. No garage or covered space for parking. One Horse permitted. Call for dog or cat restrictions. Ready for immediate occupancy. 12 month lease minimum. Property is NOT for sale, kindly do not call and ask agent.