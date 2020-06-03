All apartments in Euless
Find more places like 1600 Village Dr Unit: A3U.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Euless, TX
/
1600 Village Dr Unit: A3U
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1600 Village Dr Unit: A3U

1600 Village Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Euless
See all
Villages of Bear Creek
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1600 Village Drive, Euless, TX 76039
Villages of Bear Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
trash valet
rent:$1,220
Specials: Contact the leasing office for current specials on this floor plan!

Details: This apartment home features an attached garage in select units. This spacious floorplan is perfect for those who need a large open living room! This unique floor plan also features a private dining, garden tubs, walk in closets and storage space.

Home Features

Island Kitchens*
Wood Burning Fireplaces*
Nine Foot Ceilings with Enhanced Crown Molding
Vaulted Ceilings*
Custom 2 Blinds
Ceiling Fans
Full-Sized Washer & Dryer Connections
Frost-Free Refrigerator with Ice-Maker
Built-In Microwave
Luxurious Roman Bathtubs
Large Patios or Balconies
Hardwood Faux Flooring*
Ceramic Tile Entries*
Ceramic Tile Kitchens*
Bookshelves*
Large Walk-In Closets with Shelving
High-Speed Internet Access Available

Community Features

Oversized Resort Swimming Pool with Spa Area
Elegant Clubhouse
Barbeque Area with Grills
24-Hour Fitness Center with Cardiovascular, Weight Equipment & HDTV
Business Center with PC, Printer, Fax and Internet
Limited Controlled Access Gates
Attached and Detached Garages Available
Covered Parking Available
Clothes Care Facility
Valet Trash Pick-Up
Adjacent to Villages of Bear Creek Park
Professional On-Site Management
24-Hour Emergency Maintenance

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 Village Dr Unit: A3U have any available units?
1600 Village Dr Unit: A3U doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 1600 Village Dr Unit: A3U have?
Some of 1600 Village Dr Unit: A3U's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 Village Dr Unit: A3U currently offering any rent specials?
1600 Village Dr Unit: A3U is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 Village Dr Unit: A3U pet-friendly?
No, 1600 Village Dr Unit: A3U is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 1600 Village Dr Unit: A3U offer parking?
Yes, 1600 Village Dr Unit: A3U offers parking.
Does 1600 Village Dr Unit: A3U have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1600 Village Dr Unit: A3U offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 Village Dr Unit: A3U have a pool?
Yes, 1600 Village Dr Unit: A3U has a pool.
Does 1600 Village Dr Unit: A3U have accessible units?
No, 1600 Village Dr Unit: A3U does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 Village Dr Unit: A3U have units with dishwashers?
No, 1600 Village Dr Unit: A3U does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reagan at Bear Creek
2001 TX-360 S
Euless, TX 76039
Overlook at Bear Creek
800 E Ash Ln
Euless, TX 76039
The Franciscan at Bear Creek
1600 Village Dr
Euless, TX 76039
Mandolin Apartment Homes
2525 TX 360
Euless, TX 76039
Monticello by the Vineyard
2500 State Highway 121
Euless, TX 76039
Enclave at Bear Creek
855 E Ash Ln
Euless, TX 76039
Bear Creek Apartments
605 Del Paso St
Euless, TX 76040
Oak Park by ARIUM
1350 N Main St
Euless, TX 76039

Similar Pages

Euless 1 BedroomsEuless 2 Bedrooms
Euless 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEuless Dog Friendly Apartments
Euless Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Villages Of Bear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary