All apartments in Euless
Find more places like 148 Wilshire Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Euless, TX
/
148 Wilshire Drive
Last updated December 13 2019 at 12:18 AM

148 Wilshire Drive

148 Wilshire Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Euless
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

148 Wilshire Dr, Euless, TX 76040

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom upstairs apartment in a 4 plex building. This unit FEATURES NEW GRANITE, APPLIANCES AND MANY OTHER FEATURES , it does have washer and dryer connections, updated flooring, paint and appliances to include refrigerator.

To view the home keep following the Rently.com ad.
If you like the home and would like to apply please go to www.frontlineproperty.com and follow all application instructions! NO PETS NO SMOKING IN THE APARTMENT.
I look forward to working with you.

Kelly Lawless
Frontline Property Management
0600525
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 148 Wilshire Drive have any available units?
148 Wilshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 148 Wilshire Drive have?
Some of 148 Wilshire Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 148 Wilshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
148 Wilshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 Wilshire Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 148 Wilshire Drive is pet friendly.
Does 148 Wilshire Drive offer parking?
No, 148 Wilshire Drive does not offer parking.
Does 148 Wilshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 148 Wilshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 Wilshire Drive have a pool?
No, 148 Wilshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 148 Wilshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 148 Wilshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 148 Wilshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 148 Wilshire Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palisades at Bear Creek Apartment Homes
200 West Bear Creek Dr
Euless, TX 76039
The Arbors of Euless Apartments
1002 Fuller Wiser Rd
Euless, TX 76039
The Franciscan at Bear Creek
1600 Village Dr
Euless, TX 76039
Trinity Union
2100 Heritage Ave
Euless, TX 76039
Enclave at Bear Creek
855 E Ash Ln
Euless, TX 76039
Bear Creek at Harwood
1130 Bear Creek Pkwy
Euless, TX 76039
Villas de Serenada
301 Fair Oaks Blvd
Euless, TX 76039
Bear Creek Apartments
605 Del Paso St
Euless, TX 76040

Similar Pages

Euless 1 BedroomsEuless 2 Bedrooms
Euless 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEuless Dog Friendly Apartments
Euless Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Villages Of Bear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary