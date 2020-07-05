All apartments in Euless
135 Winchester Drive

135 Winchester Drive · No Longer Available
Location

135 Winchester Drive, Euless, TX 76039
Mc Cormick Farm

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
gym
parking
pool
This Townhome is amazing!! Monthly Water, Sewage, Trash and Lawn Service Included in Rent! A Savings of Over $150 per month! COMPLETELY REMODELED ! New granite counters and kitchen cabinets. New bathroom cabinets and granite counters. New stainless steel appliances. Flooring throughout. Each bedroom upstairs has its own bathroom. Bonus Half Bath downstairs for easy use for friends and family. Wood burning fireplace. Community pool for summer fun. Extra storage outside with fenced in patio for entertaining. 2 dedicated parking spaces right in front of the unit.

Agents must show their client to receive a comission.

Apply NOW before its gone!!

Qualifying Criteria:
Our basic qualifying criteria are as follows:
We ask that all applicants make 3 times the monthly rent (gross income). This can include social security income, child support, disability, etc.
We conduct a credit and criminal background check. Any criminal conviction of an applicant will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.
We verify the last two places of residency to ensure that sufficient notice and account care was exercised.
We verify current and previous employer to check employment dates and income.
We cannot accept the following animals on any of our properties (including mixed breeds): Akita, Chow, Doberman, Pit bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrior, Wolf hybrid, exotic pets or animals. Photos of animals and vaccine records are required for all animals residing on a property.
Smoking is not permitted inside any rental unit.

Application fee is $40
Everyone 18+ must apply whether they contribute to any rent or not.

You can apply online prior to viewing the house. https://pamtexas.com/rental-application/

IF the address is not present on pamtexas.com, please pick any address and in the comments of the application you can add the property address.

In the application when it asks for the Agent Name type: Rebecca Tijerina

At the end of the application there is a comments area, please type the address you are applying for in this box and include any other adult names that will be living in the house. Everyone 18+ must apply whether they contribute to any rent or not.

Please follow the links for all information:
How to apply:
https://pamtexas.com/application-process/

How to qualify for our homes. (we do not have a min. credit score requirement) https://pamtexas.com/qualifying-criteria/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Winchester Drive have any available units?
135 Winchester Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 135 Winchester Drive have?
Some of 135 Winchester Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 Winchester Drive currently offering any rent specials?
135 Winchester Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Winchester Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 135 Winchester Drive is pet friendly.
Does 135 Winchester Drive offer parking?
Yes, 135 Winchester Drive offers parking.
Does 135 Winchester Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 Winchester Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Winchester Drive have a pool?
Yes, 135 Winchester Drive has a pool.
Does 135 Winchester Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 135 Winchester Drive has accessible units.
Does 135 Winchester Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 Winchester Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
