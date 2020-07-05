121 Canterbury Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Single story 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in sought after Grapevine-Colleyville ISD!

Front entry way welcomes you with floor to ceiling columns and bay windows.

Property has been freshly remodeled inlcuding new flooring and paint.

The fireplace in living room adds a warm ambiance.

Elegant formal dining room with chandelier and crown molding and breakfast room.

Spacious master has split vanities.

Covered back patio, large backyard to play in!

Located in one of the most centrally desirable parts of the Metroplex, DFW airport is just minutes and easy access to 121 & 360, shopping and dining!