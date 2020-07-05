All apartments in Euless
121 Canterbury Street

121 Canterbury Street · No Longer Available
Location

121 Canterbury Street, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single story 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in sought after Grapevine-Colleyville ISD!
Front entry way welcomes you with floor to ceiling columns and bay windows.
Property has been freshly remodeled inlcuding new flooring and paint.
The fireplace in living room adds a warm ambiance.
Elegant formal dining room with chandelier and crown molding and breakfast room.
Spacious master has split vanities.
Covered back patio, large backyard to play in!
Located in one of the most centrally desirable parts of the Metroplex, DFW airport is just minutes and easy access to 121 & 360, shopping and dining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Canterbury Street have any available units?
121 Canterbury Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 Canterbury Street have?
Some of 121 Canterbury Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Canterbury Street currently offering any rent specials?
121 Canterbury Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Canterbury Street pet-friendly?
No, 121 Canterbury Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 121 Canterbury Street offer parking?
Yes, 121 Canterbury Street offers parking.
Does 121 Canterbury Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 Canterbury Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Canterbury Street have a pool?
No, 121 Canterbury Street does not have a pool.
Does 121 Canterbury Street have accessible units?
No, 121 Canterbury Street does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Canterbury Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 Canterbury Street has units with dishwashers.

