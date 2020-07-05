All apartments in Euless
Find more places like 1129 Marshall Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Euless, TX
/
1129 Marshall Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1129 Marshall Drive

1129 Marshall Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Euless
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1129 Marshall Drive, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This recently renovated 4-2.5-2 home located in Euless, TX is move in ready. Living room features wood flooring & a beautiful fireplace. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and large pantry and counter space. Spacious master bedroom suite with bay style windows and large bathroom and walk in closet. Home is centrally located to the metroplex. Call today to schedule a showing! For FAQ's and online application visit www.specializeddallas.com

**LAWN CARE INCLUDED IN THE RENT**

Click this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/653039

Anson Wheat, Leasing Agent

Specialized Property Management, Broker

License #0375514

817-500-9408

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1129 Marshall Drive have any available units?
1129 Marshall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 1129 Marshall Drive have?
Some of 1129 Marshall Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1129 Marshall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1129 Marshall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1129 Marshall Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1129 Marshall Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 1129 Marshall Drive offer parking?
No, 1129 Marshall Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1129 Marshall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1129 Marshall Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1129 Marshall Drive have a pool?
No, 1129 Marshall Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1129 Marshall Drive have accessible units?
No, 1129 Marshall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1129 Marshall Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1129 Marshall Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reagan at Bear Creek
2001 TX-360 S
Euless, TX 76039
Monticello by the Vineyard
2500 State Highway 121
Euless, TX 76039
Enclave at Bear Creek
855 E Ash Ln
Euless, TX 76039
The Manchester
100 Manchester Dr
Euless, TX 76039
Avenue900
900 Grange Hall Rd
Euless, TX 76039
Bear Creek at Harwood
1130 Bear Creek Pkwy
Euless, TX 76039
Villas de Serenada
301 Fair Oaks Blvd
Euless, TX 76039
Oak Park by ARIUM
1350 N Main St
Euless, TX 76039

Similar Pages

Euless 1 BedroomsEuless 2 Bedrooms
Euless 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEuless Dog Friendly Apartments
Euless Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Villages Of Bear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary