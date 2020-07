Amenities

parking fireplace microwave

Charming duplex in the exemplary Grapevine-Colleyville ISD. This 3 bedroom 2 bath has new tile Wood-look floors throughout , fresh paint and the Kitchen has a pantry and plenty of cabinets for storage with a new microwave, nice size living room has Wood burning fireplace and a gate on the side for secure parking. Great use of space with the vaulted ceilings and large backyard. Perfectly maintained property