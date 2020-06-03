1108 Donley Drive

Amenities

Super Cute 3-2-3 home located in highly sought after HEB ISD school district. Half mile to elementary school, and 1 mile to Trinity HS. Updates: granite kitchen counter tops, wood tile flooring, new kitchen cabinet. Large 24'X22' 3rd car garage workshop located behind house, equipped with 220 power, perfect for work shop, woodworking, wrenching, or boat or classic car storing with additional storage space. Bedrooms are good size with large full bath in hallway. Enjoy the outdoors in the large backyard around the fire pit area with friends or family.