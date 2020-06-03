All apartments in Euless
1108 Donley Drive
1108 Donley Drive

1108 Donley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1108 Donley Drive, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fire pit
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Super Cute 3-2-3 home located in highly sought after HEB ISD school district. Half mile to elementary school, and 1 mile to Trinity HS. Updates: granite kitchen counter tops, wood tile flooring, new kitchen cabinet. Large 24'X22' 3rd car garage workshop located behind house, equipped with 220 power, perfect for work shop, woodworking, wrenching, or boat or classic car storing with additional storage space. Bedrooms are good size with large full bath in hallway. Enjoy the outdoors in the large backyard around the fire pit area with friends or family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 Donley Drive have any available units?
1108 Donley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 1108 Donley Drive have?
Some of 1108 Donley Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1108 Donley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1108 Donley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 Donley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1108 Donley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 1108 Donley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1108 Donley Drive offers parking.
Does 1108 Donley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1108 Donley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 Donley Drive have a pool?
No, 1108 Donley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1108 Donley Drive have accessible units?
No, 1108 Donley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 Donley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1108 Donley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

