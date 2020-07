Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven Property Amenities parking garage

Freshly painted living room.Beautiful and clean home with open floor plan and many upgares:New windows 2016, brand new laminate wood floors in living room Dec.2018 and laminate floors in all other rooms .Tile in the kitchen,utility and bathrooms.Newer AC and HVAC(2012)..You will love the big yard. Great location and schools,close to shopping and schools. Quiet neighborhood. Will not last long.