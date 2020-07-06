All apartments in Euless
1104 Deedee Creek Drive

1104 Deedee Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1104 Deedee Creek Drive, Euless, TX 76040

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Outstanding Owner Occupied former model home is now available for lease. This home has an excellent location being close to schools, shopping, entertainment & highways. Excellent curb appeal, foyer opens to family room w lots of natural light with an open layout. Wood burning fireplace & laminate floors in the family room. Kitchen has granite cntrs, island & black appliances. Good size master bedroom w an updated bath. Secondary bedrooms have split layout for privacy. 4th bedroom can be used as a study as well. Backyard has a pergola and beautiful landscaping. Plenty of room for kids to play. Oversized 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 Deedee Creek Drive have any available units?
1104 Deedee Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 1104 Deedee Creek Drive have?
Some of 1104 Deedee Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1104 Deedee Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1104 Deedee Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 Deedee Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1104 Deedee Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 1104 Deedee Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1104 Deedee Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 1104 Deedee Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1104 Deedee Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 Deedee Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 1104 Deedee Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1104 Deedee Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1104 Deedee Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 Deedee Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1104 Deedee Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

