1104 Deedee Creek Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Outstanding Owner Occupied former model home is now available for lease. This home has an excellent location being close to schools, shopping, entertainment & highways. Excellent curb appeal, foyer opens to family room w lots of natural light with an open layout. Wood burning fireplace & laminate floors in the family room. Kitchen has granite cntrs, island & black appliances. Good size master bedroom w an updated bath. Secondary bedrooms have split layout for privacy. 4th bedroom can be used as a study as well. Backyard has a pergola and beautiful landscaping. Plenty of room for kids to play. Oversized 2 car garage.