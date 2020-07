Amenities

granite counters dishwasher carport recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Large, updated half duplex with split bedroom floor plan ideal for room mates or busy parents with sleeping kids.

Luxurious master bath with frameless glass shower and granite topped vanities. Updated, picturesque kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops and bar with wine rack. Fast access to Hywy 183 and 20 minutes to either Dallas or Ft. Worth. Small lockable storage closet in carport.