103 Arbor Creek Drive

Single Story Villa is light, bright & has an open floor plan with easy-care wood-type flooring in the entry, living, eating area, walkways, and 3 bedrooms and 3 walk in closets . Living area has a gas log fireplace and raised ceilings. Dining area has access to the outdoor living area with stone patio. Kitchen features plenty of 42in. custom cabinets. Master with vaulted ceilings, bath with upgraded bath fixtures & shower tile surround. Arbor Glen offers 2 pools, clubhouse, greenbelt, picnic area and is convenient to DFW airport, shopping, and restaurants and across the street to the new Arbor Creek Elementary school.