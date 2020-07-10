All apartments in Euless
103 Arbor Creek Drive
Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:57 AM

103 Arbor Creek Drive

103 Arbor Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

103 Arbor Creek Drive, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Single Story Villa is light, bright & has an open floor plan with easy-care wood-type flooring in the entry, living, eating area, walkways, and 3 bedrooms and 3 walk in closets . Living area has a gas log fireplace and raised ceilings. Dining area has access to the outdoor living area with stone patio. Kitchen features plenty of 42in. custom cabinets. Master with vaulted ceilings, bath with upgraded bath fixtures & shower tile surround. Arbor Glen offers 2 pools, clubhouse, greenbelt, picnic area and is convenient to DFW airport, shopping, and restaurants and across the street to the new Arbor Creek Elementary school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Arbor Creek Drive have any available units?
103 Arbor Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 103 Arbor Creek Drive have?
Some of 103 Arbor Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Arbor Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
103 Arbor Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Arbor Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 103 Arbor Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 103 Arbor Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 103 Arbor Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 103 Arbor Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Arbor Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Arbor Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 103 Arbor Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 103 Arbor Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 103 Arbor Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Arbor Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 Arbor Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

