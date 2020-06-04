1009 Deedee Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Beautiful Euless home, with amazing floor plan, split bedrooms layout and natural light throughout. Spacious living just installed a new wood flooring with brick fireplace. Kitchen has island, upgraded appliances,tile flooring & spacious dining area. Master bath has a garden tub, shower, dual sinks & large walking closet. Nice secondary bedrooms with full bath. 4th bedroom used as study with french doors. ceiling fans, closet on utility room, cabinets on garage,exterior storage shed. Relax in your backyard. Come and see it.