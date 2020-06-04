All apartments in Euless
1009 Deedee Creek Drive
1009 Deedee Creek Drive

1009 Deedee Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1009 Deedee Creek Drive, Euless, TX 76040

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Beautiful Euless home, with amazing floor plan, split bedrooms layout and natural light throughout. Spacious living just installed a new wood flooring with brick fireplace. Kitchen has island, upgraded appliances,tile flooring & spacious dining area. Master bath has a garden tub, shower, dual sinks & large walking closet. Nice secondary bedrooms with full bath. 4th bedroom used as study with french doors. ceiling fans, closet on utility room, cabinets on garage,exterior storage shed. Relax in your backyard. Come and see it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1009 Deedee Creek Drive have any available units?
1009 Deedee Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 1009 Deedee Creek Drive have?
Some of 1009 Deedee Creek Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1009 Deedee Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1009 Deedee Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 Deedee Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1009 Deedee Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 1009 Deedee Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1009 Deedee Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 1009 Deedee Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1009 Deedee Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 Deedee Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 1009 Deedee Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1009 Deedee Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1009 Deedee Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 Deedee Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1009 Deedee Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

