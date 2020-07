Amenities

AMAZING OPPORTUNITY TO ENJOY LIVING ON THIS 5 ACRES PROPERTY IN A 2000 SQUARE FEET HOME THAT IS LIKE NEW. YOU WILL ABSOLUTELY ENJOY LIVING HERE ,CLOSE TO SHOPPING ,DINING AND TRANSPORTATION. PROPERTY IS ALL FENCED AND READY TO BE OCCUPIED. YOUR CHILDREN WILL LOVE THIS PRIVATE PROPERTY WHERE THEY CAN PLAY ALL DAY LONG. CALL TODAY FOR YOUR APPOINTMENT.HORSES ALLOWED.