Ellis County, TX
365 Windmill Court
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:25 PM

365 Windmill Court

365 Windmill Court · (855) 282-8008
Location

365 Windmill Court, Ellis County, TX 75167

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2051 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 4 bed 2 bath house, 2 car garage. Granite kitchen, appliances, luxury plank flooring, spacious home with open layout, large backyard with patio and on a lot that is over 1 acre.Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit. Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile,FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services. Property includes hassle free utility setup with Simple Bill , residents responsible for utility usage payments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 365 Windmill Court have any available units?
365 Windmill Court has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 365 Windmill Court have?
Some of 365 Windmill Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 365 Windmill Court currently offering any rent specials?
365 Windmill Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 365 Windmill Court pet-friendly?
No, 365 Windmill Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ellis County.
Does 365 Windmill Court offer parking?
Yes, 365 Windmill Court offers parking.
Does 365 Windmill Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 365 Windmill Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 365 Windmill Court have a pool?
No, 365 Windmill Court does not have a pool.
Does 365 Windmill Court have accessible units?
No, 365 Windmill Court does not have accessible units.
Does 365 Windmill Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 365 Windmill Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 365 Windmill Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 365 Windmill Court does not have units with air conditioning.
