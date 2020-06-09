108 S Avenue A

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible parking

Single Family Home with One Bedroom in Historic Downtown Elgin. Walk to Shops, Restaurants, Library, Museum and Park. Clean and Ready for Immediate Occupancy. Lovely Hardwood Floors. All Appliances Including Washer and Dryer! Private Deck.