Single Family Home with One Bedroom in Historic Downtown Elgin. Walk to Shops, Restaurants, Library, Museum and Park. Clean and Ready for Immediate Occupancy. Lovely Hardwood Floors. All Appliances Including Washer and Dryer! Private Deck.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 108 S Avenue A have any available units?
108 S Avenue A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elgin, TX.
What amenities does 108 S Avenue A have?
Some of 108 S Avenue A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 S Avenue A currently offering any rent specials?
108 S Avenue A isn't currently offering any rent specials.