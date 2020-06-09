All apartments in Elgin
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:34 PM

108 S Avenue A

108 South Avenue a · No Longer Available
Location

108 South Avenue a, Elgin, TX 78621

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Single Family Home with One Bedroom in Historic Downtown Elgin. Walk to Shops, Restaurants, Library, Museum and Park. Clean and Ready for Immediate Occupancy. Lovely Hardwood Floors. All Appliances Including Washer and Dryer! Private Deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 S Avenue A have any available units?
108 S Avenue A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elgin, TX.
What amenities does 108 S Avenue A have?
Some of 108 S Avenue A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 S Avenue A currently offering any rent specials?
108 S Avenue A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 S Avenue A pet-friendly?
No, 108 S Avenue A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elgin.
Does 108 S Avenue A offer parking?
Yes, 108 S Avenue A does offer parking.
Does 108 S Avenue A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 S Avenue A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 S Avenue A have a pool?
No, 108 S Avenue A does not have a pool.
Does 108 S Avenue A have accessible units?
Yes, 108 S Avenue A has accessible units.
Does 108 S Avenue A have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 S Avenue A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 S Avenue A have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 S Avenue A does not have units with air conditioning.
