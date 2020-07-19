9790 GIFFORD Drive

Amenities

recently renovated microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet microwave recently renovated Property Amenities

COMING SOON AUGUST 20TH - Cozy 3 bedroom home in Socorro! This cozy 3 bedroom home is move in ready and has lots to offer! Features include updated kitchen & bathroom, breakfast area, spacious living room and even a bonus room with new carpet! Home is conveniently located near schools, shopping and major roads. Currently Tenant Occupied through end of July. Available for Move In no later than August 20th. Due to COVID19 precautions, walk through showings are limited to Approved applicants while occupied. Don't miss out. Apply today!