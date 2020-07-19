All apartments in El Paso
9790 GIFFORD Drive
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:46 AM

9790 GIFFORD Drive

9790 Gifford Drive · (915) 229-5927
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9790 Gifford Drive, El Paso, TX 79927
Vista del Prado

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$995

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 944 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
COMING SOON AUGUST 20TH - Cozy 3 bedroom home in Socorro! This cozy 3 bedroom home is move in ready and has lots to offer! Features include updated kitchen & bathroom, breakfast area, spacious living room and even a bonus room with new carpet! Home is conveniently located near schools, shopping and major roads. Currently Tenant Occupied through end of July. Available for Move In no later than August 20th. Due to COVID19 precautions, walk through showings are limited to Approved applicants while occupied. Don't miss out. Apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9790 GIFFORD Drive have any available units?
9790 GIFFORD Drive has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
Is 9790 GIFFORD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9790 GIFFORD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9790 GIFFORD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9790 GIFFORD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso.
Does 9790 GIFFORD Drive offer parking?
No, 9790 GIFFORD Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9790 GIFFORD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9790 GIFFORD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9790 GIFFORD Drive have a pool?
No, 9790 GIFFORD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9790 GIFFORD Drive have accessible units?
No, 9790 GIFFORD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9790 GIFFORD Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9790 GIFFORD Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9790 GIFFORD Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9790 GIFFORD Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
