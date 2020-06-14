8235 Carpenter Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

Spacious Apt, BUILT 2015, open floor plan: LIVING/DINING AREA, KITCHEN, 2 bedrooms,1 bath, 2nd story apts have A BALCONY,all appliances and washer/dryer included plus ,all tile floors, very nice grounds and lots of parking. SmallPet fee $100 per owner approval; no application fee, no credit check. Required to qualify need proof of $2200 monthly income(/employment verified) and ID/back ground checks, Special $400 deposit, Section 8 accepted,) 2nd level apts available/teants pays all utilities: $30 water bill paid direct to owner . A lower level apartment available also