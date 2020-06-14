All apartments in El Paso
8235 Carpenter Drive
Last updated May 4 2020 at 9:48 PM

8235 Carpenter Drive

8235 Carpenter Drive · (915) 760-3962
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8235 Carpenter Drive, El Paso, TX 79907
Valle Grande

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit G · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 651 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
Spacious Apt, BUILT 2015, open floor plan: LIVING/DINING AREA, KITCHEN, 2 bedrooms,1 bath, 2nd story apts have A BALCONY,all appliances and washer/dryer included plus ,all tile floors, very nice grounds and lots of parking. SmallPet fee $100 per owner approval; no application fee, no credit check. Required to qualify need proof of $2200 monthly income(/employment verified) and ID/back ground checks, Special $400 deposit, Section 8 accepted,) 2nd level apts available/teants pays all utilities: $30 water bill paid direct to owner . A lower level apartment available also

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 100
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8235 Carpenter Drive have any available units?
8235 Carpenter Drive has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 8235 Carpenter Drive have?
Some of 8235 Carpenter Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8235 Carpenter Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8235 Carpenter Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8235 Carpenter Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8235 Carpenter Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8235 Carpenter Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8235 Carpenter Drive does offer parking.
Does 8235 Carpenter Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8235 Carpenter Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8235 Carpenter Drive have a pool?
No, 8235 Carpenter Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8235 Carpenter Drive have accessible units?
No, 8235 Carpenter Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8235 Carpenter Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8235 Carpenter Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
