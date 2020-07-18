All apartments in El Paso
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

7140 Cerro Negro

7140 Cerro Negro Drive · (915) 231-9994
Location

7140 Cerro Negro Drive, El Paso, TX 79912
South Belvidere

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7140 Cerro Negro · Avail. now

$1,420

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1835 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Charming home in West El Paso. This home is in a great location! Near schools, shopping, restaurants, and entertainment! Enter into the home and you are embraced by the spacious formal living and dining room combo with the large windows that brighten up the room. Enjoy cooking in your updated kitchen that features granite counter tops, beautiful custom oak cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy family game nights by the fireplace in the large family room! Out back you have a covered patio and beautiful spacious yard! Did I mention the refrigerated air? Call to schedule your viewing of this amazing home! *SMALL PETS ARE ALLOWED* ****Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.***Site Unseen Applications Accepted.

(RLNE2775236)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7140 Cerro Negro have any available units?
7140 Cerro Negro has a unit available for $1,420 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 7140 Cerro Negro have?
Some of 7140 Cerro Negro's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7140 Cerro Negro currently offering any rent specials?
7140 Cerro Negro is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7140 Cerro Negro pet-friendly?
Yes, 7140 Cerro Negro is pet friendly.
Does 7140 Cerro Negro offer parking?
No, 7140 Cerro Negro does not offer parking.
Does 7140 Cerro Negro have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7140 Cerro Negro does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7140 Cerro Negro have a pool?
No, 7140 Cerro Negro does not have a pool.
Does 7140 Cerro Negro have accessible units?
No, 7140 Cerro Negro does not have accessible units.
Does 7140 Cerro Negro have units with dishwashers?
No, 7140 Cerro Negro does not have units with dishwashers.






