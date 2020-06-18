6097 Rivet Place

Amenities

Four-Bedroom Westside Home for Rent! - Tucked into the westside of El Paso, this 2 story home is newly built and never lived in before. Modern and spacious with updated features throughout. Open dining and living area combination. The kitchen is complete with granite countertops, recess lights, the complete stainless steel appliance package. Laundry room includes Washer and Dryer. Shutters on each window. Upstairs you'll find each bedroom freshly carpeted, including the master. Master bathroom has a dual vanity, jetted bath ready for you to relax in, and shower complimented by a chic design. Each evening the home has a view of the El Paso sunsets! Low maintenance landscaping. Security system free for the first 2 months! Check it out today!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5671628)