Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:41 AM

6097 Rivet Place

6097 Rivet Pl · (915) 585-8217
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6097 Rivet Pl, El Paso, TX 79932
Lindberg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6097 Rivet Place · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1738 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Four-Bedroom Westside Home for Rent! - Tucked into the westside of El Paso, this 2 story home is newly built and never lived in before. Modern and spacious with updated features throughout. Open dining and living area combination. The kitchen is complete with granite countertops, recess lights, the complete stainless steel appliance package. Laundry room includes Washer and Dryer. Shutters on each window. Upstairs you'll find each bedroom freshly carpeted, including the master. Master bathroom has a dual vanity, jetted bath ready for you to relax in, and shower complimented by a chic design. Each evening the home has a view of the El Paso sunsets! Low maintenance landscaping. Security system free for the first 2 months! Check it out today!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5671628)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6097 Rivet Place have any available units?
6097 Rivet Place has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 6097 Rivet Place have?
Some of 6097 Rivet Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6097 Rivet Place currently offering any rent specials?
6097 Rivet Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6097 Rivet Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 6097 Rivet Place is pet friendly.
Does 6097 Rivet Place offer parking?
No, 6097 Rivet Place does not offer parking.
Does 6097 Rivet Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6097 Rivet Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6097 Rivet Place have a pool?
No, 6097 Rivet Place does not have a pool.
Does 6097 Rivet Place have accessible units?
No, 6097 Rivet Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6097 Rivet Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6097 Rivet Place does not have units with dishwashers.
