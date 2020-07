Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

5725 MICHAEL P ANDERSON Available 08/01/20 5725 MICHAEL P. ANDERSON - Come and view this lovely two story home with four bedrooms, three baths, living/dining area combo, and vinyl tile thru out home except bedrooms. Master bedroom downstair with master bath. Just minutes from Fort Bliss, close to schools and shopping centers. Easy access to I-54



(RLNE2430323)