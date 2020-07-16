5705 LAUREL CLARK Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel fireplace microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Enchanting 2 story beauty sitting on a cul de sac lot! Refrigerated Air, just minutes to base! This home offers 3 spacious bedrooms on the upper floor, 2.5 bathrooms, an immaculate living room & den, both with fireplace, formal dining room opens to a fabulous kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances & lots of cabinet space, vibrant loft that can be used as an office/entertainment area that leads to the balcony. Master bedroom is spacious, and features a full bathroom which has dual-vanities, a garden tub and good closet space. Large backyard with easy to maintain landscaping. Due to COVID-19 precautions, showings are limited to Approved applicants while occupied. Home will be available for move in August 21. Don't miss out. Apply Today!