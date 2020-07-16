All apartments in El Paso
5705 LAUREL CLARK Lane

5705 Laurel Clark Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5705 Laurel Clark Lane, El Paso, TX 79934
Cooperstown

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Enchanting 2 story beauty sitting on a cul de sac lot! Refrigerated Air, just minutes to base! This home offers 3 spacious bedrooms on the upper floor, 2.5 bathrooms, an immaculate living room & den, both with fireplace, formal dining room opens to a fabulous kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances & lots of cabinet space, vibrant loft that can be used as an office/entertainment area that leads to the balcony. Master bedroom is spacious, and features a full bathroom which has dual-vanities, a garden tub and good closet space. Large backyard with easy to maintain landscaping. Due to COVID-19 precautions, showings are limited to Approved applicants while occupied. Home will be available for move in August 21. Don't miss out. Apply Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5705 LAUREL CLARK Lane have any available units?
5705 LAUREL CLARK Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Paso, TX.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 5705 LAUREL CLARK Lane have?
Some of 5705 LAUREL CLARK Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5705 LAUREL CLARK Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5705 LAUREL CLARK Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5705 LAUREL CLARK Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5705 LAUREL CLARK Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso.
Does 5705 LAUREL CLARK Lane offer parking?
No, 5705 LAUREL CLARK Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5705 LAUREL CLARK Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5705 LAUREL CLARK Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5705 LAUREL CLARK Lane have a pool?
No, 5705 LAUREL CLARK Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5705 LAUREL CLARK Lane have accessible units?
No, 5705 LAUREL CLARK Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5705 LAUREL CLARK Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5705 LAUREL CLARK Lane has units with dishwashers.
