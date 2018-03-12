All apartments in El Paso
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:18 PM

568 Pinar del Rio

568 Pinar Del Rio Drive · (915) 588-9489
Location

568 Pinar Del Rio Drive, El Paso, TX 79932
West Green

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 568 Pinar del Rio · Avail. now

$1,515

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1745 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
568 Pinar del Rio Available 06/01/20 - Amazing Westside home features great curb appeal, refrigerated ac and gorgeous backyard. Formal living room, kitchen opens into the dining and large family room. Kitchen features lots of cabinet and counter space and center breakfast bar. Spacious master bedroom leads into large master bath with double sink, jetted tub, separate shower and huge walk in closet. Go outback to your private oasis with beautiful lawn, trees, garden and covered patio. A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have high-quality HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill, helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability. *Virtual Showings are available*

(RLNE5663546)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 568 Pinar del Rio have any available units?
568 Pinar del Rio has a unit available for $1,515 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 568 Pinar del Rio have?
Some of 568 Pinar del Rio's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 568 Pinar del Rio currently offering any rent specials?
568 Pinar del Rio isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 568 Pinar del Rio pet-friendly?
Yes, 568 Pinar del Rio is pet friendly.
Does 568 Pinar del Rio offer parking?
Yes, 568 Pinar del Rio does offer parking.
Does 568 Pinar del Rio have units with washers and dryers?
No, 568 Pinar del Rio does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 568 Pinar del Rio have a pool?
No, 568 Pinar del Rio does not have a pool.
Does 568 Pinar del Rio have accessible units?
No, 568 Pinar del Rio does not have accessible units.
Does 568 Pinar del Rio have units with dishwashers?
No, 568 Pinar del Rio does not have units with dishwashers.
