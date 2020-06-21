All apartments in El Paso
Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:35 AM

5545 BUCKLEY Drive

5545 Buckley Drive · (915) 373-7120
Location

5545 Buckley Drive, El Paso, TX 79912
Festival Hills

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 13 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1871 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
LUXX VERGE TOWNHOMES. Luxurious 1 story town home with an amazing city & mountain view from all bedrooms and living areas. Modern open floor design. Three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, large kitchen and living area, master suite with elegant bath and walk in closets. HANDICAP ACCESSIIBLE. Spacious gated front entry court yard. 2 car attached garage with remote openers and extra storage. Amenities include island kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator w/ice maker, dishwasher, built in microwave and electric range w/self cleaning oven, modern look cabinets with quartz counter tops and tile back splash. No carpeting. ceramic tile floors throughout. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living areas. Contemporary lighting and plumbing fixtures. Refrigerated air conditioning. PET FRIENDLY with $300.00 pet fee & $25.00 per month pet rent for each pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
0
fee: 300
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5545 BUCKLEY Drive have any available units?
5545 BUCKLEY Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 5545 BUCKLEY Drive have?
Some of 5545 BUCKLEY Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5545 BUCKLEY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5545 BUCKLEY Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5545 BUCKLEY Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5545 BUCKLEY Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5545 BUCKLEY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5545 BUCKLEY Drive does offer parking.
Does 5545 BUCKLEY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5545 BUCKLEY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5545 BUCKLEY Drive have a pool?
No, 5545 BUCKLEY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5545 BUCKLEY Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 5545 BUCKLEY Drive has accessible units.
Does 5545 BUCKLEY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5545 BUCKLEY Drive has units with dishwashers.
