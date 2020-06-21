5545 BUCKLEY Drive

Amenities

LUXX VERGE TOWNHOMES. Luxurious 1 story town home with an amazing city & mountain view from all bedrooms and living areas. Modern open floor design. Three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, large kitchen and living area, master suite with elegant bath and walk in closets. HANDICAP ACCESSIIBLE. Spacious gated front entry court yard. 2 car attached garage with remote openers and extra storage. Amenities include island kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator w/ice maker, dishwasher, built in microwave and electric range w/self cleaning oven, modern look cabinets with quartz counter tops and tile back splash. No carpeting. ceramic tile floors throughout. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living areas. Contemporary lighting and plumbing fixtures. Refrigerated air conditioning. PET FRIENDLY with $300.00 pet fee & $25.00 per month pet rent for each pet.