5420 Santiago Roque Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

Beautiful home in Northeast El Paso. When you enter the home you are greeted by a spacious and bright living room with high ceilings. Walk through to the spacious family room that opens to the dining room and large kitchen. The kitchen comes fully equipped and has an island. The master bedroom is located downstairs with a master bath with double sinks, a jetted tub, and a separate shower. Upstairs you have a small loft and a large game/hobby room that leads to the balcony with a spectacular view of the mountains! Outback is an entertainer's delight with the covered patio featuring a fireplace, an outdoor sink, and space to put your grill!*NO PETS**Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.*