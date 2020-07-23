All apartments in El Paso
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

5420 Santiago Roque Drive

5420 Santiago Roque Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5420 Santiago Roque Drive, El Paso, TX 79934

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Beautiful home in Northeast El Paso. When you enter the home you are greeted by a spacious and bright living room with high ceilings. Walk through to the spacious family room that opens to the dining room and large kitchen. The kitchen comes fully equipped and has an island. The master bedroom is located downstairs with a master bath with double sinks, a jetted tub, and a separate shower. Upstairs you have a small loft and a large game/hobby room that leads to the balcony with a spectacular view of the mountains! Outback is an entertainer's delight with the covered patio featuring a fireplace, an outdoor sink, and space to put your grill!*NO PETS**Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5420 Santiago Roque Drive have any available units?
5420 Santiago Roque Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Paso, TX.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 5420 Santiago Roque Drive have?
Some of 5420 Santiago Roque Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5420 Santiago Roque Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5420 Santiago Roque Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5420 Santiago Roque Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5420 Santiago Roque Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso.
Does 5420 Santiago Roque Drive offer parking?
No, 5420 Santiago Roque Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5420 Santiago Roque Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5420 Santiago Roque Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5420 Santiago Roque Drive have a pool?
No, 5420 Santiago Roque Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5420 Santiago Roque Drive have accessible units?
No, 5420 Santiago Roque Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5420 Santiago Roque Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5420 Santiago Roque Drive has units with dishwashers.
