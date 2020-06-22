All apartments in El Paso
El Paso, TX
5393 Jose Duran Ln
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

5393 Jose Duran Ln

5393 Jose Duran Lane · (915) 588-9489
El Paso
Location

5393 Jose Duran Lane, El Paso, TX 79934

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5393 Jose Duran Ln · Avail. Jul 20

$1,415

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
5393 Jose Duran Ln Available 07/20/20 Sandstone Ranch Estates 4 bedroom by the Park! - Beauty in Sandstone Ranch Estates in Northeast El Paso very close to schools, shopping, across the street from a park, beautiful Mountain views and easy access to US54 and Loop 375. REFRIGERATED A/C 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, ceramic tile throughout living areas, open kitchen with granite counters and center island. Spacious master bedroom and low maintenance landscaped yards. A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have high-quality HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill, helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability. *Virtual Showings Available*

(RLNE4022545)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5393 Jose Duran Ln have any available units?
5393 Jose Duran Ln has a unit available for $1,415 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 5393 Jose Duran Ln have?
Some of 5393 Jose Duran Ln's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5393 Jose Duran Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5393 Jose Duran Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5393 Jose Duran Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 5393 Jose Duran Ln is pet friendly.
Does 5393 Jose Duran Ln offer parking?
Yes, 5393 Jose Duran Ln does offer parking.
Does 5393 Jose Duran Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5393 Jose Duran Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5393 Jose Duran Ln have a pool?
No, 5393 Jose Duran Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5393 Jose Duran Ln have accessible units?
No, 5393 Jose Duran Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5393 Jose Duran Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 5393 Jose Duran Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
