All apartments in El Paso
Find more places like 4719 FRANKFORT Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Paso, TX
/
4719 FRANKFORT Avenue
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:41 PM

4719 FRANKFORT Avenue

4719 Frankfort Avenue · (915) 252-5753
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
El Paso
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4719 Frankfort Avenue, El Paso, TX 79903
Austin Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 7 Bath · 4036 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
sauna
Pool! Pool! Pool! Walk to Ft. Bliss! Spacious and updated luxury home in Loretto/Radford historic neighborhood ready to move in today-5 minutes to TTUHSC and Fort Bliss--15 minutes to UTEP! This impressive 4,036 sq. ft. home features cool cool REFRIGERATED AIR, 6 bedrooms, hardwood floors, 3.5 baths, living room, dining area, den with fireplace and wet bar, family room, laundry room, and extra storage! Lovely kitchen with yards of granite counters, lots of cabinet space, stainless steel dishwasher, microwave, and custom refrigerator! Relax in the steamer/sauna in the master bath or upstairs guest bath. Enjoy the spacious backyard that is perfect for entertaining with sparkling pool, outside bar, bath with steamer/sauna, and 2 half baths. Easy access to US 54 and I-10 and just minutes away from parks, COSTCO shopping, UTEP. Safe and sSecure front yard on a quiet cul-de-sac with no traffic; family friendly and pet friendly residence waiting for you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4719 FRANKFORT Avenue have any available units?
4719 FRANKFORT Avenue has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 4719 FRANKFORT Avenue have?
Some of 4719 FRANKFORT Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4719 FRANKFORT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4719 FRANKFORT Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4719 FRANKFORT Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4719 FRANKFORT Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4719 FRANKFORT Avenue offer parking?
No, 4719 FRANKFORT Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4719 FRANKFORT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4719 FRANKFORT Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4719 FRANKFORT Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4719 FRANKFORT Avenue has a pool.
Does 4719 FRANKFORT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4719 FRANKFORT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4719 FRANKFORT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4719 FRANKFORT Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4719 FRANKFORT Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pear Tree
222 Bartlett Dr
El Paso, TX 79912
Cantera
1501 Lomaland Dr
El Paso, TX 79935
Spring Park
9535 Acer Dr.
El Paso, TX 79925
Independence Place
4011 Alabama St
El Paso, TX 79930
Las Torres
12130 Pebble Hills Blvd
El Paso, TX 79936
Wallington Plaza
200 Wallington Dr
El Paso, TX 79902
The La Cima Apartments
10517 Ashwood Dr
El Paso, TX 79935
Lake Fairway
1642 Lomaland Dr
El Paso, TX 79935

Similar Pages

El Paso 1 BedroomsEl Paso 2 Bedrooms
El Paso Apartments with PoolEl Paso Pet Friendly Places
El Paso Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Cruces, NMSanta Teresa, NM
Socorro, TX
Horizon City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonehaven
Upper Mesa Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

El Paso Community College
The University of Texas at El Paso
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity