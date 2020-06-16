4719 FRANKFORT Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool sauna

Pool! Pool! Pool! Walk to Ft. Bliss! Spacious and updated luxury home in Loretto/Radford historic neighborhood ready to move in today-5 minutes to TTUHSC and Fort Bliss--15 minutes to UTEP! This impressive 4,036 sq. ft. home features cool cool REFRIGERATED AIR, 6 bedrooms, hardwood floors, 3.5 baths, living room, dining area, den with fireplace and wet bar, family room, laundry room, and extra storage! Lovely kitchen with yards of granite counters, lots of cabinet space, stainless steel dishwasher, microwave, and custom refrigerator! Relax in the steamer/sauna in the master bath or upstairs guest bath. Enjoy the spacious backyard that is perfect for entertaining with sparkling pool, outside bar, bath with steamer/sauna, and 2 half baths. Easy access to US 54 and I-10 and just minutes away from parks, COSTCO shopping, UTEP. Safe and sSecure front yard on a quiet cul-de-sac with no traffic; family friendly and pet friendly residence waiting for you.