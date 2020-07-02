All apartments in El Paso
456 VIN BENICARLO Place.
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:07 AM

456 VIN BENICARLO Place

456 Vin Benicarlo Pl · (915) 496-7661
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

456 Vin Benicarlo Pl, El Paso, TX 79912
Polk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,194

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
media room
Rare Rental FIND! Just completed town-home in the luxurious neighborhood of Montecillo. The home was just completed in June 2020. Never been lived in and built just for you! The home is a 3 level town-home with luxurious features such as top brand stainless steel appliances, on demand water heater, NEST thermostats, REFRIGERATED AIR, Amazing Views, Gorgeous luxurious granite table tops and the list goes on and one. If you are look for quality and class, this is the place to be. You have TOP GOLF, walking distance as well as Alamo drafthouse theater, restaurants and bars all seconds away. Also the complex is in the works to build a state of the art clubhouse and pool area. (It will be one of the best in EL Paso!) This property is a MUST SEE! Call to set up your showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 456 VIN BENICARLO Place have any available units?
456 VIN BENICARLO Place has a unit available for $2,194 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 456 VIN BENICARLO Place have?
Some of 456 VIN BENICARLO Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 456 VIN BENICARLO Place currently offering any rent specials?
456 VIN BENICARLO Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 456 VIN BENICARLO Place pet-friendly?
No, 456 VIN BENICARLO Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso.
Does 456 VIN BENICARLO Place offer parking?
No, 456 VIN BENICARLO Place does not offer parking.
Does 456 VIN BENICARLO Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 456 VIN BENICARLO Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 456 VIN BENICARLO Place have a pool?
Yes, 456 VIN BENICARLO Place has a pool.
Does 456 VIN BENICARLO Place have accessible units?
No, 456 VIN BENICARLO Place does not have accessible units.
Does 456 VIN BENICARLO Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 456 VIN BENICARLO Place has units with dishwashers.

