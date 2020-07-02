456 VIN BENICARLO Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher stainless steel pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool media room

Rare Rental FIND! Just completed town-home in the luxurious neighborhood of Montecillo. The home was just completed in June 2020. Never been lived in and built just for you! The home is a 3 level town-home with luxurious features such as top brand stainless steel appliances, on demand water heater, NEST thermostats, REFRIGERATED AIR, Amazing Views, Gorgeous luxurious granite table tops and the list goes on and one. If you are look for quality and class, this is the place to be. You have TOP GOLF, walking distance as well as Alamo drafthouse theater, restaurants and bars all seconds away. Also the complex is in the works to build a state of the art clubhouse and pool area. (It will be one of the best in EL Paso!) This property is a MUST SEE! Call to set up your showing.