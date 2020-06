4517 JOSEPH RODRIGUEZ Drive

Amenities

ADORABLE 3BR + LOFT + STAINLESS APPLIANCES + REFRIGERATED AIR-CONDITIONING IN GREAT EASTSIDE NEIGHBORHOOD. FEATURES NICE SIZE LIVING AREA & ZONED KITCHEN-DINING AREA. KITCHEN HAS ALL STAINLESS APPLINACES PLUS A WORKING ISLAND. MASTER IS DOWNSTAIRS. 2 BEDROOMS + SPACIOUS LOFT UPSTAIRS. BACKYARD BIG ENOUGH TO PRACTICE YOUR SOCCOR MOVES. 4MINS TO STATE OF THE ART CINIMARK THEATRE, 6MINS TO SUPERWALMART, 8MIN TO LOWES & ALL KINDS OF RESTAURANTS, AND ONLY15 MINS TO FT BLISS EAST GATE, 10 MIN WALK (2MIN DRIVE) TO ELEM SCH, 6MIN TO MIDDLE SCH, 8MIN DRIVE TO HIGH SCH. ADORABLE HOUSE IN A PERFECT LOCATION. NEW CARPET JUST INSTALLED, VACANT AND READY FOR YOUR FAMILY!