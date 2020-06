4340 Loma De Oro Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

GARDENERS SPECIAL! NORTHEAST 3BR+LOFT, 2.5BA, 2 CAR GARAGE WITH EVAPORATIVE COOLING! IN GREAT NORTH HILLS NEIBHBORHOOD. GREAT FLOORPLAN FEATURES LIVING-DINING COMBO, FAMILY DEN W/FIREPLACE, BREAKFAST AREA & KITCHEN. UPSTAIRS IS A SPACIOUS LOFT + 3 SPACIOUS BEDRM'S & 2 FULL BATHS. GOOD SIZE BACKYARD IS GARDNERS SPECIAL W/ GROW BOXES, BIG SHADE TREES & VIEW OF OUR MOUNTAINS PLUS AT THE END OF THE BLOCK IS YOUR VERY OWN MOUNTAIN COMMUNITY PARK. WILL CONSIDER YOUR FAMILY PET SO LET'S TALK. Only 20mins to Ft Bliss East Gate. 4mins to Nixon Elementary School, 5mins to Richardson Middle School, 10mins to Andres High School. 3mins to Lowes Home Improvement + Shopping and fast food. 20MIN to White Sands Missile Range.