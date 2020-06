Amenities

in unit laundry pool microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Great Townhome in a Great Location. You will enjoy all the amenities that this Towmhome has to offer. Ideally located near UTEP, Hospitals, Downtown, Restaurants and Shopping Centers. Enjoy the outdoor views plus a large maintained swimming pool. Townhome has a spacious living room, large kitchen and washer and dryer are located inside the townhome. Make sure you put this one on your list view today!!