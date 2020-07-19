4109 Roxbury Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly bbq/grill

*COMING SOON. This property can NOT be shown until 7/31/20* FANTASTIC LOCATION! Minutes from shopping, entertainment, and restaurants. This home features a great living room, open kitchen, and spacious bedrooms. The cozy fireplace is perfect for a family movie night. Outback you have a cover patio perfect for grilling on the weekends and entertaining friends and family. The spacious yard is great for pets to run around. This home also has refrigerated air! If you are looking for a GREAT LOCATION at a GREAT PRICE, then take a look at this wonderful Upper Valley home. **DOGS ARE WELCOME, NO CATS ALLOWED***Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.*