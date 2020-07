Amenities

Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in a great location. Near Pershing and I 54 and Fort Bliss. Refrigerated air throughout to keep home cool during the hot summer months. Beautiful hardwood floors. Private backyard. New windows will be installed soon. Washer/Dryer hookup in detached storage unit.Owner may consider one small pet for $200 pet deposit at owner's discretion. Must see to appreciate this gem of a rental.