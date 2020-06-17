3785 Coco Palm Drive

Amenities

his 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is located in the Las Palmas Gated Community. Home features granite counters, tile in living room, dining room, kitchen and laundry room. Front and back yards are xeriscape. Covered front and back patios with enclosed courtyard in front. Two car garage. You will have access to a community swimming pool, 24 hour gym, tennis, basketball and volleyball courts, armed security, private park and private streets. Home is located in an area that has easy access to Fort Bliss, shopping, movie theater and schools. School buses pick up and drop off is directly in front of the clubhouse. A must see on your list.