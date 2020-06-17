All apartments in El Paso
3785 Coco Palm Drive

3785 Coco Palm · (915) 873-9987
Location

3785 Coco Palm, El Paso, TX 79936
Montana West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1620 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
his 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is located in the Las Palmas Gated Community. Home features granite counters, tile in living room, dining room, kitchen and laundry room. Front and back yards are xeriscape. Covered front and back patios with enclosed courtyard in front. Two car garage. You will have access to a community swimming pool, 24 hour gym, tennis, basketball and volleyball courts, armed security, private park and private streets. Home is located in an area that has easy access to Fort Bliss, shopping, movie theater and schools. School buses pick up and drop off is directly in front of the clubhouse. A must see on your list.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3785 Coco Palm Drive have any available units?
3785 Coco Palm Drive has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 3785 Coco Palm Drive have?
Some of 3785 Coco Palm Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3785 Coco Palm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3785 Coco Palm Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3785 Coco Palm Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3785 Coco Palm Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso.
Does 3785 Coco Palm Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3785 Coco Palm Drive does offer parking.
Does 3785 Coco Palm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3785 Coco Palm Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3785 Coco Palm Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3785 Coco Palm Drive has a pool.
Does 3785 Coco Palm Drive have accessible units?
No, 3785 Coco Palm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3785 Coco Palm Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3785 Coco Palm Drive has units with dishwashers.
